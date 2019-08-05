The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place. This week there were new videos from Rick Ross, Young Thug, Big Sean, Jidenna, and Schoolboy Q, who also dropped “W.Y.G.D.T.N.S.” with Alchemist. There was also new music from Rico Nasty and Quality Control signee 24Heavy, who collaborated with Young Thug on “Longtime.” Here’s the best of the rest:

Snoop Dogg — “Countdown” Feat. Swizz Beatz

Phonte completely nailed it when he likened Snoop Dogg to Law & Order. He’s a hip-hop institution with a hit for every generation in the family. He might have another one in tow with “Countdown,” a bouncy track where Swizz Beatz has fun chopping up elements of West Coast gangster rap classics for Snoop to float over.

Lil Durk — “Extravagant” Feat. Nicki Minajj

Lil Durk’s Love Songs 4 The Streets II album is here. One of the standout tracks from the project is “Extravagant,” a sultry track where Durk does a “freaky song with the queen,” as Nicki Minaj hilariously pronounces as the outset.

Ghostface Killah — “Party Over Here”

In recent years, Ghostface Killah has been focused on supplying his fans the gritty crime tales they love from him, but he’s vying to get back onto the party playlist with “Party Over Here,” the latest single from his self-titled album which will be dropping sometime this month. The video for “Party Over Here” cleverly starts off with his crew celebrating the heist documented in his “Conditioning” video.