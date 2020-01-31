All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Meek Mill — “Letter To Nipsey” Feat. Roddy Ricch Roddy Ricch and Meek Mill debuted their poignant Nipsey Hussle tribute at The Grammys, with Meek saluting Nip’s loyalty and advocacy, also reflecting that Nip’s untimely death “got me scared to go outside without that flame on me.” Royce Da 5’9″ — “I Don’t Age” Royce Da 5’9″ is steadily dropping singles from his upcoming The Allegory album. This week he released “I Don’t Age,” a characteristically sharp, wide-ranging lyrical exercise. Royce is taking his newfound producer role seriously, as the track veers from a head-nodding melody to dazzling keys as the co-star to his break loop.

Young MA — “2020 Vision” Fresh off the heels of her appearance on Eminem’s “Unaccomodatingm,” MA is getting her feet wet for the new year with “2020 Vision,” musing over a spooky key melody about clout chasers, phonies, and how she “got my first ‘mil now I’m obsessed now.” Jadakiss — “Kisses To The Sky” Feat. Rick Ross & Emanny Jadakiss’ Ignatius album, a tribute to his friend Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson, will be out on February 28. He offered a taste of what to expect on “Kisses To The Sky,” a lush, piano-driven proposition featuring Rick Ross.

Tory Lanez — “K Lo K” Feat. Fivio Foreign Tory Lanez has a reputation as a musical chameleon. While some would scoff at such a notion, the idea that he can appeal to hip-hop heads with a punchline-heavy freestyle, then coon on a silky 808 beat is a testament to his talent. Now, the Toronto artist is on the Drill wave, as evidenced by his latest single with rising Brooklyn rhymer Fivio Foreign. Yo Gotti — “More Ready Than Ever” Yo Gotti is coming, and he’s “More Ready Than Ever” to feed his fans on his latest track. The beat samples Barbara Mason’s “Yes, I’m Ready,” which was immortalized with Dipset’s classic “I’m Ready.” Gotti breathes new life into the sample with his summation someone “ain’t ready, you a whole b*tch.”

Russ — “Guess What” Feat. Rick Ross Russ and Rick Ross trade luxurious bars over a swanky sample on “Guess What,” a single from Russ’ SHAKE THE SNOW GLOBE album. Yella Beezy — “Ay Ya Ya Ya” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign Yesterday, Yella Beezy released a video for his bouncy “Ay Ya Ya Ya” track, featuring him and Ty Dolla $ign living it up in the casino while Beezy proclaims, “when you in my presence then you better make it count.”

Young Nudy — “No Go” Young Nudy decrees, “you gotta be a real gangster to like my music” at the start of “No Go,” a smooth track where he deftly rattles off a triplet flow over a spooky, alluring melody. Key Glock — Yellow Tape Key Glock’s Yellow Tape album is here. The Memphis MC’s latest project is a true solo effort, as there are no features on the 16-track album. That singular approach laid the way for him to try out a variety of moods on the Kenny Beats and Bandplay-produced album. From the effortlessly smooth “1997” to talkin’ fly over a murky sample on “Loaded,” the Paper Route EMPIRE signee shows off his range for his growing fanbase. Philthy Rich — “Hometown Hero” Philthy Rich is “tryna motivate the streets, ain’t got nothin’ to prove” on “Hometown Hero,” an affirmatory single. The video features him performing and showing up for fans all over the city, proving that the people in his native Oakland will always have love for him.

V Don — “Since 16” Feat. 38 Spesh & El Camino V Don’s Black Mass album is dropping next week. His second single from the producer’s project is “Since 16,” where 38 Spesh and El Camino takes turns reflecting on the risks they’ve both undertaken since their teenage years. Childish Major — “Dem Know” Feat. BEAM Childish Major introduces us to the WebFlix app on “Dem Know,” a soulful track where he shows off his considerable lyrical ability and sets the tone for 2020: “if you tired now it’s finna’ be a long year.”