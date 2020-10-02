All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Bryson Tiller finally dropped his latest album Anniversary, Giveon surprised fans with an EP and Queen Naija hops on a track with Lil Durk.

Bryson Tiller — Anniversary Bryson Tiller had the entire internet in their feelings during the midnight release of his third studio album Anniversary, the follow-up to 2017’s True To Self. It’s an overall elevation of the musical aesthetic that Tiller fans affectionately fell in love with during his Trapsoul era. The 10-song release is bare in features except a lone, and very welcomed, guest appearance from Drake on “Outta Time.” Giveon — When It’s All Said And Done EP Giveon continues to deliver darling love songs with his latest EP When It’s All Said And Done. The burgeoning singer shares a collection of four tracks, including “Last Time” featuring Snoh Aalegra and the previously released track “Stuck On You,” as an extension to his debut EP of the same name.

Queen Naija — “Lie To Me” Feat. Lil Durk Queen Naija‘s debut album Misunderstood will arrive on October 30 and the vocal powerhouse is setting the tone with the release of her first single off the project “Lie To Me” featuring Lil Durk. Contemplating on the pros and cons of a no-strings-attached rendezvous, Naija sings over nostalgic production and Durk, naturally, adds his own melodic touch. Toosii — “Love Cycle” Remix Feat. Summer Walker Earlier this summer Toosii shared his song “Love Cycle,” which instantly took off and then he went and added Summer Walker on it for the remix. The result was an even more incredible record that sits snugly between the lanes of melodic rap and R&B. Clearly deserving of a music video, the visual features a nerdy Toosii working in call center who imagines himself as a suave guy answering the calls of women and Summer Walker swimming in a bed of money, making some calls of her own.

Rini — “Out of the Blue” Rini does a soulful deep dive on his new song “Out Of The Blue.” The R&B singer croons of finding love in the least expected places. “We both had been friends for a long time and were unaware of the fact that we had the same feelings for one another,” he said of the song in a statement. “Eventually those were disclosed and things just started happening from there.” Savannah Cristina — Self-Care EP Savannah Cristina‘s purifying vocals are like sage on her debut EP Self-Care. The project features seven soul-healing tracks that are all about good energy and loving thy self.