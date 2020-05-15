All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B music can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B music that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, sisters Chloe x Halle deliver their grown-up R&B track “Do It,” accompanied by an impressive, gilded music video. Also, OVO Sound artist Roy Woods came through with his first EP of the year Dem Times and Ro James released his new song “Plan B” featuring the legendary Brandy Norwood. Check out the rest of the best new R&B music below.

Chloe x Halle — “Do It” R&B duo Chloe x Halle ate the girls up visually and sonically with their latest release of “Do It.” Their rich and angelic vocals are perfectly layered over the track’s production, which is expected to live on their upcoming album Ungodly Hour on June 5. Roy Woods — Dem Times OVO Sound’s Roy Woods has been steadily recording in between Los Angeles and Toronto over the past year, and the result is a collection of tunes titled Dem Times. The 6-piece of passion and seduction features Roy expressing his version of love and how it feels to get lost in it.

Ro James — “Plan B” Feat. Brandy Ro James and Brandy connect and take their time on “Plan B,” a track off James upcoming Mantic project. Mantic is expected to arrive May 29 with additional slated guest appearances from Masego and Miguel. JoJo — “Comeback” Feat. Tory Lanez & 30 Roc JoJo released her first album in a long time, Good To Know, earlier this month and now she’s here with a tempting visual for her standout cut “Comeback” featuring Tory Lanez with production by Grammy Award-winning producer 30 Roc. The steamy song is filled with JoJo’s and Tory’s healing sexual energy.

070 Shake — “Nice To Have” Before we all were mandated to stay stuck at home due to COVID-19 having its way with the world, 070 Shake had her way with her sold out tour from the release of her incredible album Modus Vivendi under the direction of Grammy Award-winning producer Mike Dean. Now, fans can relive the moment with her live performance of “Nice To Have” at New York’s Webster Hall. Reo Cragun — “Cuss You Out” Reo Cragun is fed up. His latest single “Cuss You Out” is an expressive R&B cut that is equal parts rambunctious and brimming with elaborate synths and color. “‘Cuss You Out’ really comes down to the self worth,” the rising artist said in a press release. “It’s easy to lose yourself inside a relationship and this song was my wake up call. I’m a polite person, but when I feel like I’m being taken advantage of or my kindness is taken for weakness. I’m liable to remind you you’ve overstepped.”

Wurld — Afrosoul EP Nigerian singer-songwriter WurlD has unleashed his latest EP Afrosoul via Platoon after much anticipation. Wurld seamlessly fuses the worlds of soul and Afrobeats to create a rich sound of his own. Nothing but good energy and vibes on this 6-piece. Young Rog — “On The Road” Young Rog isn’t letting a little quarantine get in the way of love. For his latest visual “On The Road,” off his upcoming album under LoveRenaissance, Rog shows how romancing still lives on under these circumstances with virtual Zoom dates and smoke sessions.