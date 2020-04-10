All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. First up, Kiana Ledé released her debut album Kiki and along with it came a ladies night FaceTime visual with Ari Lennox for the track “Chocolate.” Elsewhere, India Shawn reconnected with 6lack for the affectionate “Not Too Deep” and Tory Lanez came through with his new EP New Toronto 3 featuring standout cut “Stupid Again.”

Kiana Ledé — “Chocolate.” Feat. Ari Lennox Kiana Ledé and Dreamville’s Ari Lennox connect for their mutual love of “Chocolate.” on Kiana’s latest single from her debut album Kiki. Both of their sweet voices blended on this track gives the song a bit of richness and is a fulfilling achievement as it’s a fairly easy decision to return for more. Kiki’s jazzy voice praises the mother of somebody’s son and all of her desires in a man, while Ari chimes in with her ambrosial vocals expressing a few desires of her own as the two indulge in conversations reserved for ladies night between homegirls. In this case it’s over FaceTime because of, you know, The Rona. India Shawn — “Not Too Deep” Feat. 6lack India Shawn wants to fall in love on her new song “Not Too Deep” featuring 6lack. The Epic recording artist fearlessly swims through the track with her soulful voice expressing a kind of love where two souls connect and, naturally, 6lack meets her there with the same energy.

Tory Lanez — “Stupid Again” Tory Lanez has been going crazy on Instagram with his notoriously wild and entertaining Quarantine Radio featuring big booties everywhere (he got temporarily banned and everything). On Friday (April 10), he unleashed The New Toronto 3 and is going equally crazy on the project’s rambunctious joint “Stupid Again.” Love Mansuy — “Count On You” Feat. Lil Wayne A rarity, Lil Wayne hopped on the remix of Love Mansuy’s “Count On You” off his 2019 EP Of Age. Weezy F. Baby raps all the ways he can count on his girl in a way that’s reminiscent of Da Drought. Mansuy also counts all the ways he can count on his own family and friends as he chases his dreams. It’s a charming addition to the already very good song.

PJ — “Intentions/Yummy” (Justin Bieber Cover) PJ is taking this sequestered moment in time to release a series of tracks for her latest musical endeavor, The Quarantine Tapes. She already put her sultry drip onto Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial number “High Fashion” and this week she fulfilled the same feat to Justin Beiber’s “Intentions/Yummy.” Amber Mark — “Heart-Shaped Box” Nirvana‘s 1993 In Utero song “Heart-Shaped Box” is absolutely one of my favorites and Amber Mark, a burgeoning R&B superstar everyone should be looking out for, really did her thing to the grunge record by truly singing it with her own divine essence. It’s a remarkable interpretation of Kurt Cobain’s angsty drawl.