Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B music that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Queen Naija and Wale delivered a refreshed version of “Butterflies Part 2” that is an absolute must-hear. Ty Dolla Sign also came through this week with an all-star lineup for his R&B-house crossover “Ego Death” featuring Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex. In addtion, R&B sensation Ye Ali delivered the music video for his single “Tyra.” Check out the rest of the best new R&B below.

Queen Naija & Wale — “Butterflies Part 2” Remix Queen Naija’s “Butterflies Part 2” just got even better (as if that was even possible), with a fresh verse from Grammy Award-winning artist Wale. Off her self-titled album, which was released in March, “Butterflies Part 2” explores all the different stages of a relationship and Queen Naija’s sweet vocals carry the story with perfection. Wale’s addition to the song is just the chef’s kiss. Ty Dolla Sign — “Ego Death” Feat. Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex Ty Dolla Sign released his latest musical venture “Ego Death” this week with the help of Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex. It’s a dreamy melodic treat mixed with a danceable futuristic buzz, paying an obvious tribute to house music using vibes from Ralphi Rosario’s club single “You Used to Hold Me” and Ultra Naté’s “Free. The fusion of all elements makes “Ego Death” a beautiful sonic trip worth taking.

Ye Ali — “Tyra” Ye Ali unleashed Traphousejodeci 2 late last year and last month the talented singer-songwriter ramped things up with six additional tracks for the deluxe version. Among the added songs to Traphousejodeci 2 deluxe is the reassuring “Tyra,” named after the famed supermodel, which just received the visual treatment. The song is a gracious celebration of women’s beauty and the newly released music video features baddies on top of baddies. Allyn — “Tap In” Feat. Mozzy Earlier this year, Allyn hinted at a potential collaboration with fellow Sacramento native and Grammy Award-nominated rapper Mozzy and the song, titled “Tap In,” has finally arrived. Allyn and Mozzy pay an ode to their hometown on the melodic track, with love. “I need you to hit me first, make time for me,” she sings. “Tap In” follows her previously released single “Dirty Laundry.”

The Mxxnlight — “Saanson Ko (Rendition)” Singing twins The Mxxnlight are bringing their Indian roots to another level with their Bollywood-R&B fused rendition of “Saanson Ko,” produced by Taylor Gang’s Sledgren. The visual, set in Brazil, stars Luv and Kush spending time with their love interests as they sing a beautiful mixture of their native tongue and English. Lonr. — “Make The Most” Grammy Award-winning singer Lonr. graced the virtual BET Awards 2020 stage with a live performance of “Make The Most” featuring HER, off his recently released debut EP Land Of Nothing Real. His performance of “Make The Most” was incredible and shows that he is a star in the making and one to watch.