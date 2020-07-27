All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Trey Songz is kicking things off with the music video for his prolific track “2020 Riots: How Many Times,” Queen Naija arrived with the visual for “Pack Lite” and lastly, Jacquees tapped in with Chris Brown for the BPace-directed video “Put In Work.” Check out the rest of the best new R&B music below.

Trey Songz — “2020 Riots: How Many Times” Trey Songz has been one of greatest social justice voices since protests sparked across America over the police killing of George Floyd. The Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer translated what’s going on using his powerful vocals and putting it into song with his latest release “2020 Riots: How Many Times.” The music video is a depiction of what Black Americans are currently facing in 2020. Queen Naija — “Pack Lite” As Queen Naija is gearing up to release her debut album, she shared her latest single “Pack Lite” this week. The Oak-produced song takes direction from Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady.” On the track, Queen Naija uses her dynamic voice to sing out a stern warning directed at her lover who may be giving off bad vibes. It’s the follow-up to her Wale-assisted single “Butterflies Pt. 2.”

Jacquees — “Put In Work” Feat. Chris Brown When Jacquees and Chris Brown get together it’s always magic. The pair synced up again for Jac’s thunderous R&B track “Put In Work” that is strip club-ready. The music video was directed by BPace and features the self-proclaimed King of R&B singing to the object of his affection. Expect “Put In Work” to live on his upcoming album P.T.O.F: Vol. 1. Ambré — “Slip” Feat. Beam Off Ambré’s upcoming project Pulp (Director’s Cut), the talented singer-songwriter offers the introspective “Slip” featuring Beam. Her soothing voice makes this track everything it is and her words add into its relatability when it comes to dating. Though Ambré has become known for her work on Chloe x Halle’s Ungodly Hour track “Forgive Me” and Kehlani’s “Water” off It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, fans can expect more solo work from the singer herself.

Maad — Eventually Pt. 1 EP Bubbling singer and DJ Maad delivered her sweetly packed 6-song EP Eventually Pt. 1 this week as the follow-up to 2017’s Technicolor project. Maad’s lively voice paints all the emotions one may go through at various stages of a romantic relationships. From the EP’s sparkling self-titled opener to the soulfully energetic vibe “Get By” as the closer, Eventually is a danceable R&B dream. Davy Boi — “Do Myself Better” It’s been over a year since Davy Boi released some music and this week he’s coming through 2020 with a new vibe titled “Do Myself Better.” It’s a self-love anthem to a happy beat that perhaps everyone could use right now. “Tryna, tryna keep my sh*t together / Gotta, gotta do myself better,” he warmly croons on the healing track. “I know other people are experiencing feelings of not being the best versions of themselves, so I wanted to give a voice to that and say, ‘Hey, you’re not alone,” Davy Boi said of the song via email. “Same here.”