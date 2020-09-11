All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Usher delivered a music video for his latest single “Bad Habits,” Ari Lennox and Anthony Ramos put on for small business with their collaborative track “If You Want Me To Stay” and Janelle Monae got introspective with her inspiring cut “Turntables.”

Usher – “Bad Habits” The time is prime for Usher to start releasing new music and visuals as he readies for his Las Vegas residency next summer. This week, the celebrated R&B singer shared the Chris Robinson-directed music video for his song “Bad Habits” which features him serenading a woman with his classic dance moves. Ari Lennox & Anthony Ramos – “If You Want Me To Stay” Ari Lennox and Anthony Ramos linked up with Crown Royal to recreate Sly And The Family Stone 1970 classic “If You Want Me To Stay” in an effort to help save small businesses, such as live music venues, all over the country. One dollar will be donated towards the cause for every stream, up to $500,000. The vocal energy between Ari and Anthony make this one a worthy play, plus it’s for a good cause.

Janelle Monae – “Turntables” Janelle Monae‘s “Turntables” is the uplifting number the world needs right now. “This song is to keep us motivated,” Janelle said of the song in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “This song is to lift up and keep us galvanized when we’re fatigued. And this song is really for the people”. Eric Bellinger — “Solo’n” Grammy-award winning R&B singer Eric Bellinger is planning to release his Optimal Music release with Eric B for President: Term 3 on October 30 and this week he’s sharing a pick from the project titled “Solo’n.” Produced by Smash David and Lowky, the visual also stars Bellinger’s wife La’Myia Good as his muse. “‘Solo’n’’ is definitely one of my personal favorites on the album,” Bellinger said in a statement. “Nursery rhyme melody vibes on the hook make sure you know the words by the time the 2nd chorus comes around, and it’s stuck in your head after the song is done playing.”

MarMar Oso — “Ruthless (Remix)” Feat. G-Eazy and Quando Rondo MarMar Oso revamped his already viral hit song “Ruthless” with a music video for the remix featuring G-Eazy and Quando Rondo. While maintaining the pop-R&B vibe the original, G-Eazy and Quando add their perspective on love and heartbreak. June3rd — “Wait 4 It” Two years after the release of his fan favorite “Thirsty,” Florida’s own June3rd has dropped off his new single “Wait 4 It.” The track is set to live on his forthcoming debut project Jemeni.