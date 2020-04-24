All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Victoria Monét isn’t being shy about what she wants on her latest single “Dive” and Alina Baraz finally releases her long-awaited debut album, It Was Divine. For TDE Appreciation Week, Sir offers “Rapper Weed” with Boogie. Check out these and the rest below.

Victoria Monét — “Dive” “Dive” is the second single from singer-songwriter Victoria Monét off her upcoming debut Jaguar, set for release this spring. The bright and cheery slow tune isn’t about taking a dip in a pool on a warm summer’s day, though. More like an invitation to go down below, where the sun doesn’t shine. Alina Baraz — It Was Divine Alina Baraz’s debut album It Was Divine is here. The musing project contains features from hip-hop luminary Nas as well as additional guest appearances from 6lack, Smino, and Khalid. Alina’s angelic voice encapsulates It Was Divine with love and passion.

Sir — “Rapper Weed” Feat. Boogie As part of TDE Appreciation Week, the team delivers “Rapper Weed” by Inglewood crooner Sir with Compton’s own Boogie on for a verse as an ode to Mary Jane. Sir also handles the rich production on “Rapper Weed,” as he celebrates everything nature’s dankest gift to earth has to offer. Zacari — “This Woman’s Work” Feat. Che Ecru Coming off last years’ Run Wild Run, Zacari applies pressure with the elusive “This Woman’s Work” featuring Che Ecru as part of TDE Appreciation Week. Zacari navigates steamy thoughts about his favorite dancer with vocals that ascend to the highest point of explosion, Kate Bush would be proud.

Eric Bellinger — Optimal Music After speaking to Uproxx about the state of R&B last month, Eric Bellinger‘s Optimal Music is finally here. “This is the optimal quality of the beat selection, from the music to the vocals,” he told us. The project includes guest appearances from Young Thug, Jeremih and Joe Moses, among others. T-Pain — “Wake Up Dead” Feat. Chris Brown T-Pain flexes his organic vocals, no preservatives (autotune) on his latest release “Wake Up Dead,” featuring Chris Brown for the layup. The sexually-charged song was first heard on T-Pain’s Verzuz Instagram live battle with Lil Jon earlier in the month with production by KC Supreme of the adept Internet Money crew.