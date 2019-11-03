The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

It’s a shame that more people don’t realize that musically speaking, hip-hop is as healthy as its ever been. The mainstream side of things may not be as diverse as some purists would desire, but that doesn’t mean that the sound you’re seeking doesn’t exist. All it takes is a little digging to find a rewarding rabbit hole of bold, gifted artists making music with no regards to streaming numbers or Billboard charts. Start with the artists on this list (who dropped music from August on) and work your way around from there: