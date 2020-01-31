The Best Vinyl Releases Of January 2020

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of January, below.

Daniel Johnston — Chicago 2017 The world lost outsider musician Daniel Johnston a few months ago. He didn’t perform much in his final days, so the shows he did play were special. Chicago 2017 is made up of songs from Johnston’s final Chicago performance, for which he was backed by Tweedy, the band of Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy. Vinyl is the only place this performance can be heard, as it isn’t being released on any other medium. Get it here. Labrinth — Euphoria: Season 1 Music From The Original Series Euphoria was one of the breakout television hits of 2019, and Labrinth played a non-insignificant part of that success thanks to his work scoring the show. Now, the full score is available as a 2-LP purple and pink splatter gatefold vinyl release with gorgeous physical presentation. Euphoria, indeed. Get it here.

N.E.R.D. — Fly Or Die (Vinyl Me, Please rerelease) N.E.R.D.’s (who are soon-to-be Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductees) most successful work has been with other artists. That shouldn’t fool anybody into thinking their own albums aren’t worthwhile, though. The group’s second album, Fly Or Die, was their most commercially successful and their first top-1o record, and now it’s getting a fancy red-and-white double vinyl re-release as Vinyl Me, Please’s Rap & Hip-Hop Record Of The Month for January. Subscription required. Get it here. Big Star — #1 Record and Radio City Big Star’s first two albums weren’t exactly commercial hits in their day (which makes #1 Record a great album title), but over time, both albums have gotten their due. Now, both have been re-released on 180-gram vinyl, ready to influence a new wave of musicians and fans like they have done in generations before. Get #1 Record here. Get Radio City here.

TNGHT — II Hudson Mohawke and Lunice took their time between TNGHT EPs, but seven years after the self-titled EP that preceded it, II dropped, giving the world more daring and appealingly head-scratching electronic music to dive into. Like the other versions of the album, the vinyl edition features vibrant and striking album art that would look great on any shelf. Get II here. Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band — Express Yourself The name Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band might not immediately ring a bell for casual listeners, but “Express Yourself” is one of the most timeless and recognizable soul/funk songs to come out of the ’70s. Wright wasn’t a one-trick pony, though, as the rest of the album beyond the famous title track is also a delight. This vinyl edition of the album was remastered from the original tapes, so this is a great chance to hear classic music like it’s never been heard before. Get Express Yourself here.

Mura Masa — R.Y.C. Mura Masa’s second album, R.Y.C., is one of the finest releases of this young year, and he thrives throughout the project both by himself and when teaming with collaborators like Clairo and Slowthai. This vinyl edition is pressed on a bright red record that’s as vibrant as the songs it contains. Get R.Y.C. here. Mister Rogers — It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers Mister Rogers was a children’s television star, yes, but in a way, he was one of the best and most wholesome songwriters of his time. His PBS show featured tons of memorable songs; Who doesn’t know “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” The record features 21 classic songs, including six previously unissued performances. Get It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers here.