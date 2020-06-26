Last week, Beyonce celebrated Juneteenth by releasing “Black Parade.” Proceeds from the track are going to her BEYGood Foundation’s Black Business Impact Fund, which offers financial assistance to Black-owned small businesses in need. Her move to support small businesses was her latest philanthropic act, for which the singer is now being recognized. Beyonce is slated to receive BET’s 2020 Humanitarian Award as recognition for the impact she’s had through her BEYGood Foundation.

Since founding BEYGood, Beyonce has supported many important initiatives. In 2019, she partnered with UNICEF to create BeyGood4Burundi, a multi-year clean water program that focuses on regions in East Africa.

Beyonce and the BEYGood Foundation were also quick to jump into action at the beginning of the pandemic. The foundation donated $6 million to coronavirus relief funds and the singer recently joined with her mother to launch the #IDIDMYPART initiative, which passed out 1,000 test kits, face masks, gloves, essential vitamins, and household supplies to citizens and urged Houston residents to get routinely tested for the virus. “The virus is wreaking havoc on the Black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health,” Knowles Lawson said about the program.

By being awarded the BET Humanitarian Award, Beyonce joins the ranks of other charitable musicians. Past recipients of the award include Chance The Rapper and the late Nipsey Hussle.

The BET Awards air 6/28 at 8 p.m. ET.