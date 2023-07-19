It’s been almost a year since Beyoncé dropped her critically acclaimed seventh album, Renaissance. While the album has spawned radio and viral hits like “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It” — as well as fan favorites like “Plastic Off The Sofa” and “Virgo’s Groove” — there’s still one missing component that makes a Beyoncé era, a Beyoncé era: The visuals.

At the time of writing, just about a week ahead of the album’s first birthday, Bey has yet to drop a single music video for any of the songs on Renaissance. And over the course of the past year, she’s remained rather tight-lipped about the clips. But this past Monday (July 17), she seemingly broke her silence about the visuals.

the way Beyoncé managed to traumatize her fans with just one sentence https://t.co/PuNVmKR4kp pic.twitter.com/7QOz5NlgCo — ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) July 18, 2023

In a clip from the Louisville, Kentucky concert stop on the Renaissance World Tour, Bey, apparently in response to a fan’s sign asking about videos, is seen telling fans, “You are the visual, baby,” to which the fans respond with cheers.

This isn’t the first time Bey has opted to keep nonchalant about the visual components of her album eras. While her 2016 album Lemonade was accompanied by an hour-long short film, many fans waited with bated breath for a documentary of the Formation World Tour.

In an Elle interview from 2019, she revealed that Prince inspired her not to document the tour, and told fans that the show exists within themselves.

“Years ago, I asked Prince to record my rehearsal with him for our Grammy performance,” said Bey. “He said, ‘You don’t need to record that. You own that in your mind.’ Haaaaaaa! Prince always knew best! So, you can always watch the Formation World Tour in your mind; you own that!”

You can see a clip from the Kentucky show above.