There is no limit to Beyoncé’s massive fan base. he Beyhive is inclusive of all races, classes, cultures, and creatures. So, everyone’s favorite monster Elmo being a card-carrying member shouldn’t come as a surprise.

During a recent episode of Chicken Shop Date, Elmo was unapologetic with their admiration for the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer even inviting Beyoncé to visit Sesame Street.

When host Amelia Dimoldenberg asked Elmo about their go-to karaoke song. Without hesitation, Elmo replied: “Beyoncé. Anything Beyoncé.”

Amelia follow-up by asked Elmo about their Beyhive membership status which went Elmo burst into full-on excitement. Elmo used the name-drop to secure a special guest appearance from Beyoncé.

“Bey, hi,” said Elmo. “How are you doing?”

Amelia disrupted the one-sided conversation, saying: “No we’re, I think we’re trying to play it cool now.”

But that didn’t stop Elmo. “Hi, Beyoncé,” said Elmo. “Elmo loves you. May you can come to Sesame Street sometime. Or Chicken Shop Date?”

The adorable invitation has sparked a viral conversation among Beyhive members. Now users online are demanding that Beyoncé shuffles on down to the beloved television set.