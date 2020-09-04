Beyonce Will Donate $1 Million To Small Black-Owned Business

Making yet another contribution to the Black-owned community, Beyonce took to her BeyGOOD foundation’s Instagram page to announce a $1 million donation to Black-owned businesses. “Proud to announce $1 million in additional funds from Beyonce to help Black-owned businesses,” the Instagram post read. “Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP.”

Beyonce’s upcoming donation with the NAACP is her second of the year after she teamed up with the organization in July to launch the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund with a goal to “help strengthen small businesses and ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses.” The fund provided $10,000 grants to businesses that were severely impacted by the pandemic and based in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York.

The new donation is just one of a few ways Beyonce has given back to the community this year. After joining Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of “Savage,” the two artists donated the proceeds from the song to a Houston nonprofit and the charity received over 500 new donations within 24 hours after the song arrived. Shortly after, she launched a campaign with her BeyGOOD foundation that offered 1,000 coronavirus testing kits, face masks, gloves, vitamins, and household supplies to Houston natives.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.