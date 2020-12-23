As many cities extend stay-at-home orders with little relief for families facing evictions, Beyonce is stepping up to the plate. The singer’s BeyGood foundation is known for making hefty donations to support families in need and now, they’re offering rental assistance.

BeyGood announced the program this week as part of their Small Business Impact fund, which to date has given $10,000 to over 250 Black-owned small businesses. They’re now looking to donate $500,000 to support families facing evictions due to the pandemic:

“When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGood created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organizations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies and COVID testing. We also provided mental health support. […] Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGood Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn. This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.”

