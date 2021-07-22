When you’re rich enough to commission a $28 million Rolls Royce like Jay-Z and Beyonce, you’re most definitely rich enough to own multiple properties. The music industry’s favorite power have opulent homes across the country, owning houses in areas like Los Angeles, New York City, and the Hamptons. But one of their reported homes seems to have quite a big emergency this week as fire fighters responded to the scene of a New Orleans mansion on fire.

According to a report from TMZ, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s reported home in New Orleans caught ablaze in the early evening on Wednesday. The fire was reported in the 1500 block of Harmony Street at around 6:15 pm.

The fire was apparently classified as a one-alarm fire, meaning it was relatively low in severity. Even still, twenty-two firefighters reportedly responded to the fire, and they were able to contain in just before 7 p.m. Thankfully, no one was injured during the fire. Per TMZ’s report, the owners as of 2015 were Sugarcane Park LLC, which had their primary address listed as Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment management company.

“If they hadn’t gotten it under control, it could have been worse,” a spokesperson said, according to New Orleans news outlet Nola. Nola’s report notes the building was nearly 100 years old. It was built in 1926 by the Westminster Presbyterian Church and was later converted into a ballet studio.