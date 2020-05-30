A number of artists throughout the music industry have expressed their thoughts about the death of George Floyd and about the protests happening throughout the country. Cardi B posted a video to her Instagram page saying, “Finally, yes. Motherf*ckers are gonna hear us now,” while Lil Wayne shared his thoughts in an awkwardly-worded statement during an interview with Fat Joe. Killer Mike also voiced his anger with George Floyd’s death while reminding his fellow Atlanta citizens “not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy.” One Friday, Beyonce delivered her own message.

On a video posted on her Instagram page, Beyonce pleaded for justice for George Floyd. “We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight,” she said. “We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now.” Beyonce also called for an end to “senseless killings of human beings” and “seeing people of color as less than human,” adding, “We can no longer look away.”

Beyonce concluded by saying that while there was an arrest in the police killing of George Floyd, justice has yet to be served. “George is all of our family, and humanity,” she said. “He’s our family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings, and no consequences. Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved.”

Beyonce then directed viewers to her website where petitions by Change.org, Color of Change, We Can’t Breathe and NAACP can be found.

Watch the video above to hear Beyonce’s message.