It’s been a while since Beyonce last released a new collection from her Ivy Park athleisure line with Adidas, but it looks like the Beyhive will soon have new gear to work out in — even if we’re all really just working from home. Beyonce first teased the upcoming drop a few days ago on Instagram with a cryptic photo of a poppy field captioned “Drip 2 October 30.” Of course, that was all it took to send her fans hunting for their credit cards but it still took a few days to see what she had in store — pun intended.

Today, Beyonce and Adidas Originals finally shared the first glimpses of the new collection via a tongue-in-cheek, infomercial-style video combining VHS workout tape references with some interview audio and fashion-commercial-esque quick cuts for an ad that is equal parts informative, funny, and enticing. Who wouldn’t love to see Beyonce doing her own Abs Of Steel-style workout tapes (my ’90s kids feel me on this one)?

The teaser arrives just a day after Beyonce interrupted her own promo campaign on social media to share a statement on the current police brutality protests in Nigeria. She was also recently celebrated by DC Comics as a “Wonder Woman Of History” in a graphic novel anthology for Wonder Woman Day.

