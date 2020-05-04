Beyonce is doing what she can to offer her support as a global artist amid the pandemic. The singer recently linked up with Megan Thee Stallion to offer a heavy-hitting remix of “Savage” for charity. Proceeds of the remix were donated to a Houston nonprofit, and the charity received over 500 new donations within 24 hours after the song’s release. Now, Beyonce is doing more to support her hometown community: Beyonce’s charitable foundation BeyGOOD is launching a new campaign that will bring much-needed relief to Houstonians.

The campaign will offer free coronavirus testing kits and other essentials to Houston citizens free of charge. Her #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Relief Campaign will provide 1,000 testing kits, face masks, gloves, vitamins, and household supplies. Taking place the weekend of Mother’s Day, Beyonce’s team will set up shop at a couple of middle schools in Houston to pass out supplies.

In a statement, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, said the campaign aims to support the Black community:

“The virus is wreaking havoc on the Black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health. It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested. We are all in this together. But we have to look at what is happening in our Black and Brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19. It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested. If you don’t get tested then you don’t know if you are a carrier of the virus. Being asymptomatic is how you infect your entire household and those around you, the very people you love. We have got to go to these free testing facilities and find out our status.”

Beyonce’s #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Relief Campaign kicks off 5/8. Find more information here.