“Texas Hold ‘Em” is Beyoncé’s latest No. 1 hit, and while the Cowboy Carter favorite is still going strong, Bey just breathed new life into it with the “Pony Up” remix released today, April 4.

The remix adds a newfound New Orleans bounce influence, which can be most evidently heard in the song’s new verse. Beyoncé sings in the new verse (according to Genius):

“Woke up this mornin’, my heart keeps racin’ (Woo)

Straight to the bottom, we all need salvation (Come take it to the floor now, ooh)

Need you to end this drought, take me downtown

Gon’ leave the truck, whiskey, baby

Let’s get weak and (Weak and) wasted

Might as well just throw it all (Woo-woo)

And pony up, b*tch, don’t hold back on me

It’s a rodeo, we gon’ dosido (Hey)

Broke me in and then you take me home, huh

Give me all of your love, all of your sins

All of your f*cks, pony up

Up to you, but it’s boots on the ground

Sippin’ on a Tennessee, spinnin’ me around

I just see you with a whiskey

I’m drinkin’ straight, baby, all day

It’s a hell of a life

Baby, I just might

Throw a party for the whole damn town

Chasin’ my sins away with brown, oh, oh, brown, oh, oh

I’ma need another round, round, round, round

One for me, one for my lover.”

Listen to “Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up) Remix” above.