At this point, anyone even remotely famous should probably just refrain from using Clubhouse altogether. The voice chat app has caused its fair share of trouble since its inception, from getting Mulatto dragged for supposed colorism, to sparking a shouting match between Meek Mill and one of his chat’s participants, to turning Nicki Minaj fans against Tiffany Haddish for criticizing the rapper’s perceived rudeness. The latest star to find themselves in hot water as a result of a Clubhouse chat is Miami rap vet Trick Daddy, who recently stirred up the most dangerous hornet’s nest — or, more appropriately, the Beyhive.

Trick Daddy’s thoughts on Beyoncé & Jay Z . 😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/Fg7hioIffm — FemceeTalk (@FemceeTalk) June 22, 2021

When Trick offered up his “unpopular opinion” about Beyonce’s relation to R&B music, it didn’t take long for a screen recording to go viral on Twitter, turning Trick Daddy — and the vicious responses against him — into a trending topic. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music and Beyoncé don’t write music,” he said. “Beyoncé can’t sing.” He explained his reasoning for making such a bold statement, comparing Beyonce to her husband Jay-Z. ““Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. New York lost Biggie and they needed a hero.” His commentary was echoed by others in the chat, but since he’s the most famous name attached, it was him who caught the wrath on Twitter.

When Trick Daddy says Beyoncé can’t sing…THIS Beyoncé? pic.twitter.com/DMEWIxBxYa — Kari Mtz (@kmarti50) June 22, 2021

Trina is gonna cuss Trick Daddy out for that shit he said. Y’all know how much she loves Beyoncé. — LookAtDustin (@LookAtDustin) June 22, 2021

Trick Daddy outta breath outta shape ass forgot he was up there on #VERZUZ the other night struggling to survive🤬🤬🤬 Got the dog ass nerve to say Beyonce can't sing. Scuse me bitch. Beyonce don't lose breath after 2 minutes on stage. Boy bye FOH pic.twitter.com/iPArnjx24Y — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) June 22, 2021

Beyoncé literally wrote survivor and that song is bigger than Trick Daddy’s entire catalogue , but she doesn’t write? Y’all gon stop mentioning Beyoncé’s name for likes and shares. — Forrest Gump (@AyooTravv) June 22, 2021

People say Beyoncé can't sing for attention that's it, and a quick google search will tell you about her pen so I'm not even gonna get into my stan bag on lil miss trick daddy — The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) June 22, 2021

Trick Daddy : “ Beyoncé can’t sing and Jay-Z isn’t the greatest rapper alive “ Black Twitter : pic.twitter.com/ybMZEAwISF — A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) June 22, 2021

Now Trick Daddy what was said? Oh ok yeah yeah. Beyonce will give it to the girls. pic.twitter.com/ZSzRVIFrfX — Delmon (@DelmonHousley) June 22, 2021

For what it’s worth, opinions are a dime a dozen across social media and maybe he just isn’t feeling the way Beyonce sings. With that being said, Trick Daddy doesn’t seem like the kind of guy to lend too much credence to online outbursts. Unfortunately for him, the Hive always finds a way to give their online bullying a little extra punch; in this case, it looks like they’re trying to tank the ratings on his restaurant on Google.

New challenge 🚨 Leave the funniest negative reply under trick daddy’s restaurant. Get his asz for trying Beyoncé like that🥰 Link to the restaurant: https://t.co/PVGTKRD4Rl pic.twitter.com/uALRemeZOJ — 👑 ℚ𝕦𝕖𝕖𝕟 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕪 👑 (@Queen_ShayBae) June 22, 2021

Good luck to Trick Daddy. See you on the other side.