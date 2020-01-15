Bhad Bhabie Shares Her Plans To Take A Break From Instagram

On his 2014 track “Fire Squad,” J. Cole rapped “Same rope you climb up on, they’ll hang you with” and apparently, Bhad Bhabie is seeing the validity of that line. The 16-year-old first rose to fame thanks to social media after her tantrum-laced appearance on Dr. Phil. Opting for a rap career after going viral, it seems like social media — the very thing that made her a near household name — is having equally negative effects on her.

In a now-deleted post, Bhad Bhabie shared plans to take a break from Instagram with her followers. In an attempt to protect her mental health, the young rapper revealed her true feelings about the many comments made toward her. “Congrats mission complete!” she wrote. “Y’all made the lil 16 year old completely loose it! Social media has not only made me who I am but also every reason I can’t sleep at night. Imagine being called a racist white c*nt every second of the day.”

Accusations of appropriating Black culture have been directed at Bhad Bhabie for quite some time now and they recently rose up again as she was called out for wearing braids. Her attempts to clarify the situation only seemed to worsen things for her.

The length of this hiatus remains to be seen, but her awareness to keep her mental health intact is one to commend.

Bhad Bhabie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.