Outkast‘s Big Boi and Organized Noise’s Sleepy Brown — who fall under the Atlanta collective The Dungeon Family — have announced a long-awaited release date for their collaborative album, The Big Sleepover. In tandem with the announcement, the duo released a dancehall-influenced single, “The Big Sleep Is Over” featuring Jamaican artist Kay-I, and an animated music video, which you can check out above.

First teased in 2019, The Big Sleepover is set to feature Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s single “Intentions” featuring CeeLo Green, plus “Can’t Sleep,” “Lower Case,” and “We The Ones” featuring Killer Mike and Big Rube. (You might recall how Big Boi, Big Rube, Killer Mike, and Sleepy Brown all teamed up to perform the remix of “We The Ones” on The Tonight Show around Election Day.)

To cap things off, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown also mapped out a run of fall tour dates, including a Falcons pregame performance in Atlanta, which you can find below.

08/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ MLS All Star Game

09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/02 – Evanston, IL @ Evanston Brewing Co

09/11 – South Haven, MI @ Gridlife Midwest

09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Falcons Pregame Performance

10/01 – Wichita, KS @ Wichita Riverfest

10/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

10/07 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

10/08 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

10/09 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

The Big Sleepover arrives on 9/3 via Hitco. Pre-order it here.