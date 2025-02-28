Big Sean‘s doing pretty well of late; his book, Go Higher, is doing fairly well, he recently got to collaborate with a legend of rap in Will Smith on the latter’s motivational single “Beautiful Scars,” and he even has his own day at an upcoming Detroit Pistons game, complete with an adorable bobblehead.

So, when he shared the video for his joyful “Head To The Sky” freestyle on social media, although he says it’s “just ’cause,” it seems like he’s got a lot more reasons than just a stray impulse on a Friday afternoon. Over a sample of 1991 gospel staple “Optimistic” by Sounds Of Blackness, Sean does his thing, juggling double entendres like the expert he is, detailing his come-up and adamant refusal to give up on his dreams — especially as they keep coming true. You can watch the inspirational video here.

Perhaps, though, Sean told fans he released the freestyle “just because” was more in order to temper expectations for the future. After all, he’s less than a year removed from the release of his last album, Better Me Than You, which he delayed due to his self-consciousness about it. He’s an overthinker, so if he’s going to be putting out any follow-ups, he’s going to need a little more time. Still, “Head To The Sky” would be a promising start, if he wanted to put out a little EP or something (for me, please).