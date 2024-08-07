Why Did Big Sean’s New Album ‘Better Me Than You’ Get Delayed?

Big Sean’s album Better Me Than You is no longer going to drop on August 9 as he initially announced. After an astute fan noticed the conspicuous wording of Sean’s latest post about the album on Instagram and left a comment wondering about the change, Sean gave an explanation for the delay.

The fan asked, “Why u saying album soon like it’s not suppose to drop on the 9th?” In response, Big Sean wrote back, “I gotta push it back just a lil bit. Music done but jus organizing listening events, shows, etc. Might need a extra week or 2 to plan.”

Big Sean has officially delayed his upcoming album 'Better Me Than You' … It was set to release this Friday, August 9th. pic.twitter.com/F5s5JE3VYE — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 7, 2024

So, it seems the album will likely still release in August, just not this Friday as originally expected (at least that frees up this writer’s weekend to focus on releases from Latto and Larry June).

Sean initially teased new music in March with the release of “Clarity,” which had the bad luck of being timed after Kendrick Lamar’s inflammatory “Like That” verse detonated like a bomb on hip-hop, drawing focus to his and Drake’s impending war. However, that didn’t stop Sean from releasing “Precision,” along with a slew of appearances to remind fans he’s on the same level. Features with Jessie Reyez and Eminem, and a Tiny Desk Concert, kept Sean’s buzz alive, but his freestyle for On The Radar almost landed him in the middle of the beef.

Better Me Than You leaked online, and while some fans think Kanye West is trying to sabotage his old artist, Sean thinks that theory is “bullsh*t.” His latest single, “On Up,” focused on the positives of his life — specifically, fatherhood — so it looks like he’s keeping it positive as we wait for that extra two weeks to hear what he’s got planned.