The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Big Sean, Chance The Rapper, and YG.
Latto followed up the release of her new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea with an additional new song, “Chicken Grease.”
Cash Cobain pushed the limits of modern-day short singles with “Problems,” a massive megamix of Laila!’s breakout TikTok hit — which she also dropped a video for — featuring almost a dozen guest stars.
Big Sean finally dropped his and The Alchemist’s collab, “Together Forever.”
Chance The Rapper reunited with Joey Purp for “Bad Boys 2,” a throwback to their SAVEMONEY days.
Lil Yachty teamed up with Veeze to flex on the unapologetic “Sorry Not Sorry.”
And Coi Leray got animated in the video for the cartoony, “Not In The Store.”
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending Friday, August 16, 2024.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
38 Spesh — Mother & Gun
Rochester, New York rapper and producer 38 Spesh is one project shy of 20 with Mother & Gun, which is impressive considering his remarkable consistency. This time out, he’s accompanied by New York City mainstays Havoc, Lloyd Banks, and Method Man, as well as fellow Upstaters Benny The Butcher and Che Noir.
Billy B — Better Late Than Never
Brooklyn native Billy B is a relative newcomer, but credit Tidal’s algorithm for occasionally surfacing some good stuff. Her flow and beat choice on this project definitely hearken back to the Golden Era sound of her hometown, but she’s got her own unique point of view that complements that sound in an original way.
Jae Skeese — Ground Level
Another Upstate New York native, Buffalo’s Jae Skeese is one of the flagship artists of artist of Conway The Machine’s Drumwork Records. Despite being packed with features, Ground Level keeps the focus firmly on Skeese as he works to establish himself as a force worthy of being associated with the likes of Big KRIT, Dave East, Jay Worthy, Sauce Walka, Smoke DZA, and the rest of his high-profile guest stars.
YG — Just Re’d Up 3
A surprising double album, Just Re’d Up 3 takes cues from the mixtape series that YG continues with this latest installment, but also adds in all the creative growth he’s undergone since My Krazy Life. It’s so surprising because it’s more of a smooth, romantic ride than we’re used to from the gangsta rap stalwart (although there’s still plenty of that material here, as well).
Singles/Videos
Blu & Exile — “Love Is Blue”
As great as Blu and Exile have proven to be as artists individually, there’s simply no denying that they bring the best out of each other whenever they reunite. That remains true on this soulful new single, which precedes another of their infrequent collaborative albums, Blu & Exile Love the Ominous World, which is on the way.
LaRussell — “Caught Up In My Head” Feat. Wonderlust
Here’s something different from the Bay Area rapper. Leaving his post-hyphy anthems to the side for a moment, the Vallejo native attempts something more melodic, combining finger-snapping, danceable indie-pop with a four-on-the-floor beat and crooning his heart out. It’s nice to see rappers stepping out of their comfort zones, especially when they have this much fun doing it.
Rylo Rodriguez — “85 Cutlass”
Lil Baby’s 4PF protégé puts his learning under one of rap’s foremost hitmakers on display. Rather than tell us how certified he is, he describes his qualifications with a list of vivid lyrical images that show us just how much he’s been through to justify his fatalistic outlook.
That Mexican OT — “1982” Feat. Curren$y & LE$
This might be an unpopular opinion, but I love when That Mexican OT goes in over more jazzy, laid-back instrumentals like this one. That he’s joined by two of the most high-profile progenitors of the lifestyle rap subgenre in Curren$y and fellow Texan LE$ is just icing on a very smooth cake.