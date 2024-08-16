The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes 38 Spesh — Mother & Gun Rochester, New York rapper and producer 38 Spesh is one project shy of 20 with Mother & Gun, which is impressive considering his remarkable consistency. This time out, he’s accompanied by New York City mainstays Havoc, Lloyd Banks, and Method Man, as well as fellow Upstaters Benny The Butcher and Che Noir.

Billy B — Better Late Than Never Brooklyn native Billy B is a relative newcomer, but credit Tidal’s algorithm for occasionally surfacing some good stuff. Her flow and beat choice on this project definitely hearken back to the Golden Era sound of her hometown, but she’s got her own unique point of view that complements that sound in an original way. Jae Skeese — Ground Level Another Upstate New York native, Buffalo’s Jae Skeese is one of the flagship artists of artist of Conway The Machine’s Drumwork Records. Despite being packed with features, Ground Level keeps the focus firmly on Skeese as he works to establish himself as a force worthy of being associated with the likes of Big KRIT, Dave East, Jay Worthy, Sauce Walka, Smoke DZA, and the rest of his high-profile guest stars.

YG — Just Re’d Up 3 A surprising double album, Just Re’d Up 3 takes cues from the mixtape series that YG continues with this latest installment, but also adds in all the creative growth he’s undergone since My Krazy Life. It’s so surprising because it’s more of a smooth, romantic ride than we’re used to from the gangsta rap stalwart (although there’s still plenty of that material here, as well). Singles/Videos

Blu & Exile — “Love Is Blue” As great as Blu and Exile have proven to be as artists individually, there’s simply no denying that they bring the best out of each other whenever they reunite. That remains true on this soulful new single, which precedes another of their infrequent collaborative albums, Blu & Exile Love the Ominous World, which is on the way. LaRussell — “Caught Up In My Head” Feat. Wonderlust Here’s something different from the Bay Area rapper. Leaving his post-hyphy anthems to the side for a moment, the Vallejo native attempts something more melodic, combining finger-snapping, danceable indie-pop with a four-on-the-floor beat and crooning his heart out. It’s nice to see rappers stepping out of their comfort zones, especially when they have this much fun doing it.