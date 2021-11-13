Just a year after Big Sean released his fifth album Detroit 2, which is executive produced by Hit-Boy, the duo reconnected once more. The pair dropped their EP What You Expect at the end of last month, and they’ve been promoting it heavily. Their run continues with a new video for “Chaos,” which finds them in the midst of chaos as people run hectically around them and in and out of buildings. The chaos continues throughout the video as fights break out and a number of items get destroyed.

What You Expect, which features Bryson Tiller, 42 Dugg, Babyface Ray, and Lil Durk, is Sean’s first project on his newly-launched label FF To Def Entertainment. He recently tweeted about the new imprint and his departure from Ye’s GOOD Music. “By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well,” he wrote. “No more lil dawg sh*t!!!! I bossed up!” After a fan asked if he was still signed to GOOD Music, he replied, “That’s a forever brotherhood, but business-wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal.”

Ye later threw that relationship into the wind by saying the worst thing he ever did was sign Sean to GOOD Music.

You can watch the video for “Chaos” above.

What You Expect is out now via FF To Def Entertainment/Def Jam. Get it here.

