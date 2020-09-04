It’s a GOOD Music connection in Big Sean’s new video for “Lithuania” with Travis Scott, from his newly released album, Detroit 2. The two former Kanye West proteges have both come into their own in recent years, topping the charts and building their legacies. After working extensively with the mercurial producer/Presidential candidate, Sean and Travis have begun cultivating their own sounds and taking diverging paths to superstardom.

Sean, who waited three years after the release of his last album I Decided to drop a new project, returned to one of his fan-favorite projects for inspiration, crafting a sequel worthy of the title of the original. In the run up to the album’s release, Sean teased videos for multiple tracks, including “Don Life” with Lil Wayne and “Body Language” with Jhene Aiko, but only released full videos for “Harder Than My Demons” and “Lithuania” so far. He also released his Nipsey Hussle collaboration “Deep Reverence” as a buzz single against his label’s wishes. It appears the gamble has paid off.

Travis, meanwhile, has followed more closely in Kanye’s footsteps, adopting his own supercrew of mentees in the form of Cactus Jack Records and getting heavily involved in the streetwear world. His next effort in that realm is apparently a collaboration with megacorporation McDonald’s, which supposedly includes a limited-run Travis Scott meal and a bunch of clothes featuring synergistic branding. Travis was also the first rapper to perform a virtual concert in a video game.

Watch Big Sean’s “Lithuania” video featuring Travis Scott above.

Detroit 2 is out now via Def Jam Recordings. Stream it here.