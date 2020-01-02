Big Sean may not have put out an album in a while — we’ve commented on this before — but he remains one of the top-selling, most popular artists of the recent decade and has fans anticipating his long-awaited return. The Detroit rapper reflected on the 2010s and apologized to his fans for making them wait for new material in a new Instagram post that also promised he’d be “goin hard” in 2020.

“Thank u for a decade that changed my life,” he wrote. “Through the the ups n downs I managed to do the impossible where I’m from [and] became one of the top selling hip hop artists of the decade, 52 million records sold [and]counting, ain’t even dropped no project in the last couple years. Like I said on my 1st album ‘Never made da crowds fans, I made them all fam.’ [And] I apologize for the distance n lack of communication but life is life. 2020 we back goin hard tho, f*ck all dat otha sh*t.”

Although he kept a low-profile in the wake of his latest album, 2017’s Double Or Nothing with Metro Boomin, Sean closed out the decade strong with a flurry of single releases which included his “Overtime” freestyle, “Single Again” with Jhene Aiko, and the raucous crowd-pleaser “Bezerk” featuring ASAP Ferg. He also guested on Jhene’s “None Of Your Concern,” further muddling the question of whether the two had really broken up or were just having a musical tiff in the public eye.

Sean’s next album, rumored to be titled, Don Life, has no release date but is presumed to be coming out later this year on Def Jam.