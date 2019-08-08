Last night, Big Sean stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his new song, “Single Again,” kicking his Don Life promotion into high gear with a creative set that played into the romantic themes of the new single. Sean’s heartbreaking ways play out on stage against a backdrop featuring a giant clock, as Sean goes on a pair of “dates” with two beautiful women, taking a rose from one and giving it to the other.

The self-love anthem is the first official single from Sean’s upcoming album after the thrilling “Overtime” freestyle with which he originally announced his return from hiatus. After taking 2018 off to work on his mental health, Sean took a few tentative steps back into the spotlight by appearing alongside DJ Khaled on Saturday Night Live, then lending a lyrical assist to his fellow Detroit rapper Kash Doll on her new single “Ready Set,” also appearing in the speedway-themed music video. He recently released his own video for “Single Again,” sending a message warning about taking social media too seriously.

Now that Sean is feeling fully refreshed and “looking better than what he’s been through,” Sean Don might just be his chance to launch into the upper echelon of the rap game alongside the artists he’s clearly influenced over the course of his decade making GOOD music.