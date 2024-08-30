After a short delay earlier in the month, Big Sean’s new album Better Me Than You is out now and with it, the comically romantic video for standout song, “Who You Are (Superstar).” As suggested by its title, the song is constructed around a sample of Usher’s 2004 Confessions hit, “Superstar,” with Sean whispering sweet nothings and empowering affirmations to a romantic interest.

In the tongue-in-cheek video, which is inspired in equal parts by the call center-oriented films Girl 6 and Boiler Room, Sean gets help in the above endeavor from an office full of Lothario phone operators, played by comedians Mark Philips, Dylan Patel and fellow musicians Jazz Cartier and Aminé, with veteran actor Taye Diggs, who plays their boss.

Opening like an infomercial, with the boys encouraging women to call in to receive some confidence, the rest of the video follows their in-office antics, as they gas each other up with advice and their own encouraging mantras scribbled on post-its. The ladies calling in range from surgeons to jet-setting bigwigs, calling in from work or workouts.

The overall vibe is right in line with much of the rest of Better Me Than You, which has featured other empowering singles such as “Clarity,” “On Up,” “Together Forever,” and “Yes.”

You can watch the video for “Who You Are (Superstar)” above.

Better Me Than You is out now via FF to Def Entertainment. You can find more information here.