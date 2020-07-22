An overwhelming majority of independent music venue owners surveyed recently said their venues would likely me forced to close their doors without federal funding. Now, those owners got some good news today: Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota have introduced the “Save Our Stages Act,” a new relief bill to provide funding for independent music and entertainment venues to help them make it through the pandemic.

The act would provide six months of financial support to help “keep venues afloat, pay employees and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America.” funds would go only to small and independent venue operators, promoters, and talent representatives. The amount of money given from the grant would equal either $12 million of 45 percent of a business’ operation costs from 2019, whichever amount is smaller.

Amy Klobuchar said in a statement, “Minnesota’s concert halls, theatres and places of entertainment, like First Avenue in Minneapolis, where Prince famously performed, have inspired generations with the best of local music, art and education. This legislation would help ensure that small entertainment venues can continue to operate and serve our communities for generations to come.”

John Cornyn also added, “Texas is home to a number of historic and world-class small entertainment venues, many of which remain shuttered after being the first businesses to close. The culture around Texas dance halls and live music has shaped generations, and this legislation would give them the resources to reopen their doors and continue educating and inspiring Texans beyond the coronavirus pandemic.”

If the bill is passed as it reads now, $10 billion would be appropriated for the Small Business Administration to disperse in grants for independent live music venue operators affected by the pandemic.