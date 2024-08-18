Yo Gotti’s CMG label family has a cause worth celebrating. According to TMZ, Blac Youngsta’s (real name Sammie Marquez Benson) pending legal case is a thing of the past.

In the outlet’s report, the “Shake Sum” rapper’s unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon case has been dismissed by a Texas judge.

Following the decision, TMZ spoke with Blac Youngsta’s lawyer, Carl A. Moore. During the chat, Moore expressed on behalf of his client that Youngsta was “happy to put this case behind him.” This is to be expected considering the incident stems from his October 2020 arrest in Dallas.

Moore went on to say he “feels the District Attorney’s Office did the right thing by dropping the charge” and “justice has finally prevailed.”

At the time of Youngsta’s arrest, cops alleged they stopped a vehicle as part of a routine traffic stop. During their initial inspection, in which Blac Youngsta was seated in the passenger’s side, officers claimed Youngsta had a handgun tucked between his legs.

Blac Youngsta hasn’t released a public statement in regard to the case’s dismissal. However, with the case behind him, fans are wondering what’s next for Blac Youngsta. Blac Youngsta’s latest studio album, 4LIFE, celebrated its second anniversary. Could this mean another full-length release is on the way? Well, fans surely hope so.