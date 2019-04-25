Alysse Gafkjen

The Black Keys have been away for a while, but their comeback is finally, truly here. They previously shared a new song and tour dates, and now the big news has arrived: Their ninth album is called “Let’s Rock”, and it is set for release on June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. They’ve also dropped a new song from the album, “Eagle Birds.”

Patrick Carney said of the album, “The record is like a homage to electric guitar. We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to.” Dan Auerbach also added, “When we’re together, we are The Black Keys, that’s where that real magic is, and always has been since we were sixteen.”

Listen to “Eagle Birds” above, and find the “Let’s Rock” album art and tracklist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records

1. “Shine A Little Light”

2. “Eagle Birds”

3. “Lo/Hi”

4. “Walk Across The Water”

5. “Tell Me Lies”

6. “Every Little Thing”

7. “Get Yourself Together”

8. “Sit Around And Miss You”

9. “Go”

10. “Breaking Down”

11. “Under The Gun”

12. “Fire Walk With Me”