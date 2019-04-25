The Black Keys Finally Announced A New Album, ‘Let’s Rock,’ With The Garage Blues Single ‘Eagle Birds’

04.25.19 11 mins ago

Alysse Gafkjen

The Black Keys have been away for a while, but their comeback is finally, truly here. They previously shared a new song and tour dates, and now the big news has arrived: Their ninth album is called “Let’s Rock”, and it is set for release on June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. They’ve also dropped a new song from the album, “Eagle Birds.”

Patrick Carney said of the album, “The record is like a homage to electric guitar. We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to.” Dan Auerbach also added, “When we’re together, we are The Black Keys, that’s where that real magic is, and always has been since we were sixteen.”

Listen to “Eagle Birds” above, and find the “Let’s Rock” album art and tracklist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records

1. “Shine A Little Light”
2. “Eagle Birds”
3. “Lo/Hi”
4. “Walk Across The Water”
5. “Tell Me Lies”
6. “Every Little Thing”
7. “Get Yourself Together”
8. “Sit Around And Miss You”
9. “Go”
10. “Breaking Down”
11. “Under The Gun”
12. “Fire Walk With Me”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Black Keys
TAGSDan AuerbachEagle BirdsLet's Rockpatrick carneythe black keys
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP