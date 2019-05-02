Hater trying to spread rumors that the concert is lame and half empty.. Universe, god: PULLED DUA LIPA OUT AND PERFORMED KISS AND MAKE UP LIVE WITH BLACKPINK. KARMA IS A BLINK. 😂😂 #BLACKPINKinNEWARK pic.twitter.com/zJtO0Pbd3b — ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕡𝕡𝕞𝕦𝕟𝕜𝕜𝕤é 🌹🔪💔 (@lovechaees) May 2, 2019

At their tour stop in Newark Wednesday night, Blackpink treated fans to a special surprise. Towards the end of their set, the Korean pop group brought out Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa for a performance of their collaborative song “Kiss And Make Up.”

The Newark performance marks the first time Blackpink and Lipa have sung “Kiss And Make Up” live together. The song, which was included on a 2018 deluxe edition of Lipa’s self-titled album, is anthemic pop perfection. Blackpink are quickly becoming some of pop’s biggest stars, and the band sold out a run of US arena tours following their superstar Coachella set.

Soundcheck with my babies @ygofficialblink before we took the stage to perform KISS & MAKE UP for the very first time tonight in nyc together💕🖤💕🖤💕🖤 i have so much love for these girls and for our friendship xx pic.twitter.com/T54iZjf0da — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) May 2, 2019

Taking to social media after their performance, Lipa posted a cute photo from their sound check and tweeted, “I have so much love for these girls and for our friendship.”

Lipa won the Grammy for Best New Artist earlier this year, and fans are awaiting the follow-up to her 2017 self-titled album. Blackpink are finishing up their US tour in support of their most recent EP, Kill This Love. Check out Blackpink’s tour dates below, and watch fan-shot footage their performance of “Kiss And Make Up” with Lipa above.

05/02 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/05 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

05/08 — Fort Worth, TX @ Fort Worth Convention Center Arena

05/09 — Fort Worth, TX @ Fort Worth Convention Center Arena