Last year, West Coast rap duo Blimes and Gab went viral when they released their beats-and-bars-focused “Come Correct” video, which showcased a witty alternative to what Jermaine Dupri might call “stripper rap” and presaged the oncoming wave of female rap talent that has Billboard‘s Hot 100 looking like ladies night at the open mic. After dropping off their solo projects, Blimes and Gab teamed back up to prep the release of their group project on a new label and today, they drop off the first official video from the upcoming album, “Feelin It.”

The duo, comprised of San Francisco’s Blimes Brixton and Seattle’s Gifted Gab, have been plugging the video all week on their social media, joking that they’re bringing “big auntie energy” to the proceedings. In “Feelin It,” they demonstrate exactly what big auntie energy is, stepping out to a packed house party and turning up to a mellow but bouncy beat that allows both ladies to showcase their singing voices and spit some party-themed rhymes describing the shenanigans taking place in the function. Their back-and-forth chemistry drew listeners’ attention on “Come Correct,” and it turns out that it’s still intact, despite their respective solo releases.

Blimes’ Castles and Gifted Gab’s Cause & Effect are out now and Blimes and Gab’s group album is due next month. They also announced their Auntie Up tour with Seattle rapper Dave B begins October 25 in LA and runs through November 15 in Atlanta. See the full dates below.

10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

10/26 — Berkeley, CA @ Uncool Festival

10/31 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

11/01 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

11/02 — Detroit, MI @ Underground @ Dime

11/03 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

11/04 — Toronto, ON @ Adelaide

11/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Smiling Moose

11/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live – Downstairs

11/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s Alright

11/09 — Hartford, CT @ Webster Undergrond

11/11 — Boston, MA @ Brighton

11/13 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory