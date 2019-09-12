Last year, West Coast rap duo Blimes and Gab went viral when they released their beats-and-bars-focused “Come Correct” video, which showcased a witty alternative to what Jermaine Dupri might call “stripper rap” and presaged the oncoming wave of female rap talent that has Billboard‘s Hot 100 looking like ladies night at the open mic. After dropping off their solo projects, Blimes and Gab teamed back up to prep the release of their group project on a new label and today, they drop off the first official video from the upcoming album, “Feelin It.”
The duo, comprised of San Francisco’s Blimes Brixton and Seattle’s Gifted Gab, have been plugging the video all week on their social media, joking that they’re bringing “big auntie energy” to the proceedings. In “Feelin It,” they demonstrate exactly what big auntie energy is, stepping out to a packed house party and turning up to a mellow but bouncy beat that allows both ladies to showcase their singing voices and spit some party-themed rhymes describing the shenanigans taking place in the function. Their back-and-forth chemistry drew listeners’ attention on “Come Correct,” and it turns out that it’s still intact, despite their respective solo releases.
Blimes’ Castles and Gifted Gab’s Cause & Effect are out now and Blimes and Gab’s group album is due next month. They also announced their Auntie Up tour with Seattle rapper Dave B begins October 25 in LA and runs through November 15 in Atlanta. See the full dates below.
10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
10/26 — Berkeley, CA @ Uncool Festival
10/31 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
11/01 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
11/02 — Detroit, MI @ Underground @ Dime
11/03 — Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
11/04 — Toronto, ON @ Adelaide
11/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Smiling Moose
11/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live – Downstairs
11/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s Alright
11/09 — Hartford, CT @ Webster Undergrond
11/11 — Boston, MA @ Brighton
11/13 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory