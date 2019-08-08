Getty Image

Blueface made headlines last month when a viral video depicting the rapper kicking his family out of his house in favor of a pair of live-in girlfriends circulated around social media, but it turns out those two were just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The “Thotiana” rapper claimed that he’s actually been putting up Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers with the ladies recently, telling the hosts of Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Real 92.3 that he’s slept with 1,000 women in the last six months.

DAMN! Blueface told @BigBoy he slept with about 1,000 women in the past 6 months! I'm over there laughing in the back when he said "I'm a f*cker" 😂 pic.twitter.com/PJVTx4884S — Ani Caribbean (@AniCaribbean) August 8, 2019

Just like Wilt, Blue says he accomplished this dubiously impressive feat by coordinating trysts with multiple partners at a time. “It’s like sometimes it might be a threesome, it might be a foursome. I done had a fivesome,” he said. “Me and four girls…it was pretty hard.” He also explained his unusual living situation by admitting that his two girlfriends — one of whom is the mother of his child — simply found out about each other and agreed to a polyamorous relationship. According to Blue, his child’s mother is the one who screens additional partners.

We asked @bluefacebleedem about his 2 girlfriends and he said he won't have sex with just one of his girlfriends, "can't do it without each other." Full interview https://t.co/YdjELCkUFL pic.twitter.com/VK3dGV76Oz — REAL 92.3 LA (@Real923LA) August 8, 2019

Of course, the thing he’s supposed to be best known for is his music, which he says is coming soon in the full interview, which you can watch below. The XXL Freshman also addresses the above-mentioned incident with his mother and sister, his placement on the coveted Freshman list and the other impacts of his newfound fame.