In addition to wearing masks and washing your hands, social distancing is one of the most important practices to put into action in order to help the eventual plateau and decline of the coronavirus pandemic. While it is an adjustment to make, artists have been doing their part to not only follow through with the practice but encourage and thank their fans for doing the same as Lizzo did last night at the One World: Together At Home festival.

Blueface, on the other hand, isn’t exactly going along with social distancing guidelines based on his recent Instagram stories. According to TMZ, the rapper apparently held a party that quickly got out of hand, with a fight between exotic dancers captured on video.

I am in TEARS BLOOOD pic.twitter.com/i79T557wW6 — TEDDY 💔R.I.P. (@Tweezainshitt22) April 19, 2020

Videos showed the group of women started fighting at one point while Blueface kept his distance, all while recording the fight on his phone. The women were all at Blueface’s estate to apparently shoot a music video, presumably for a song on his recently released Find The Beat album. Based on what we can see from the video, it seems that video shoot came to an early end as a result of the fight. It’s a very bad idea to skirt social distancing recommendations in general, but this seems to have been done for all the wrong reasons all around.