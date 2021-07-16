Two years ago, Blxst and Bino Rideaux shared their debut joint project, Sixtape. The 2019 6-track EP helped bring the West Coast rappers to a new level in their careers and it’s one they would surpass the following year with their respective solo efforts. Blxst brought himself to XXL Freshman status thanks to his No Love Lost project while Bino Rideaux solidified his artistry with his own project, Outside. Now, the duo is back together and reunion brings the release Sixtape 2 and a new video for “One Of The Ones.”

The visual is introduced with a motivating narration from DJ Drama, who provides a boost in energy to the effort just like he did during his appearances on Tyler The Creator’s album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Blxst and Bino gamble the night away, enjoying their riches and celebrating the success they’ve attained in their respective careers.

Sixtape 2 is an entirely solo effort with the two rappers handling all of the vocal responsibilities. The project arrives with 12 tracks, double the amount that the duo delivered on Sixtape. The video also arrives after Blxst delivered his XXL Freshman Freestyle alongside Toosii.

You can watch the visual for “One Of The Ones” above.

