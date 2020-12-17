LA rappers Blxst and Dom Kennedy visit an art exhibit in the video for “Got It All” from Blxst’s deluxe No Love Lost EP. After the video opens with a close-up of one of Blxst’s portrait subjects, we see the emerging West Coast star sketching another young woman who poses and primps inside a glass case. Later, the two rappers display a collection of modern art in a gallery as onlookers peruse paintings of Tupac, Aaliyah, and more.

Blxst’s 2020 has proven to be a breakout season for the rapper-singer, who made his bones over the previous year with guest appearances on other Los Angeles stars’ projects, from fellow newcomers 1TakeJay and Bino Rideaux to long-established vets like Eric Bellinger. After releasing his debut project No Love Lost, he increased his reach with the deluxe version which includes even more local superstars like Ty Dolla Sign, who appears on “Chosen.”

Meanwhile, indie vet Dom Kennedy has made a comeback of sorts thanks to his Half A Mil projects with Hit-Boy and his appearances on tracks like Nas’s “City On Lock” from the latter’s comeback album.

Watch the “Got It All” video above.

No Love Lost (Deluxe) is out now via Red Bull Records. Listen to it here.