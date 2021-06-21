Blxst Announces His ‘No Love Lost’ Tour Dates

LA rapper-singer Blxst has been on the rise since releasing his debut EP No Love Lost and its deluxe edition last year. In addition to being selected as one of XXL‘s latest crop of Freshman entertainers, Blxst took advantage of the increased attention to announce his No Love Lost Tour, which kicks off in Seattle, Washington, and concludes in Toronto, hitting Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, Houston, and of course, his native Los Angeles along the way.

The tour will be Blxst’s first headlining tour, giving him a chance to shine solo after his impressive run as a coveted feature artist for the likes of YG and Mozzy, as well as his own impressive string of singles which includes “Got It All” with Dom Kennedy, “Chosen” with Ty Dolla Sign and Tyga, “F*ck Boys” with Russ, and “Movie” with Bino Rideaux. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 am PT. Get more information at Blxst.com. See below for the full tour dates.

9/14 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

9/15 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

9/19 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

9/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Constellation Room

9/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

9/26 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

9/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade-Hell

10/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/3 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/5 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/7 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Club