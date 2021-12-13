Bobby Shmurda‘s come a long way since 2014, but all it took to change his life was one $20/hour recording session. The Brooklyn rapper sent an encouraging tweet to his fans, recalling the single that upended his trajectory and encouraging fans to chase their dreams.

“Too many people got a DREAM that they never chased, then go through life and be angry they never tried,” he wrote. “Let me remind y’all ‘Hot N****’ took 20$ for 1 hour of studio time in the hood to create and that 1 hour of FOCUS changed my life and everyone around me FOREVER.”

That track, which Bobby recorded at some point in 2013, borrowed the Jahlil Beats-produced beat from Lloyd Banks’ 2012 song “Jackpot” and became one of hip-hop’s first modern viral hits, setting the stage for the modern social phenom to legit rap star pipeline that spawned many of today’s biggest artists like Lil Nas X. The track peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and made Bobby and his “Shmoney dance” from the music video household names.

While Bobby’s momentum was briefly curtailed by a stint in prison as the result of a racketeering investigation, since his release, he’s remained as popular as ever as fans await the release of his debut album.