Bobby Shmurda Looks To Make A ‘Splash’ With His Hungry New Single

Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda has been steadily working toward a comeback ever since his release from prison earlier this year. In addition to returning to the stage at Rolling Loud — both the Miami and New York editions — he’s released a handful of new singles and guest appearances, including a remix to Eladio Carrion’s “Tata” with J Balvin and Daddy Yankee, the wide-eyed “No Time For Sleep Freestyle,” and now, his latest, the hungry “Splash.”

Over a sinister, piano-backed beat produced by Aloy and Danny Wolf, Bobby spits a tongue-twisting flow, cockily challenging foes with eye-popping taunts. His new, squelched delivery makes some of the bars harder to understand but “Splash” is much more about the vibe, creating the sensation of speeding down a highway so fast the tires of your vehicle leave the ground.

In addition to putting out new music, Bobby has also been on a philanthropic spree. In June, he arranged a “Father’s Day Give Back Brunch,” treating 200 families to a traditional Jamaican meal and giving out free haircuts for attendees. More recently, he sent 2,000 New York City students back to school with brand-new backpacks full of supplies, telling the kids at six schools “you guys are unstoppable.”

Listen to Bobby Shmurda’s new single “Splash” above.