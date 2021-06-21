Bobby Shmurda Gave Away Free Haircuts And Meals For Father’s Day

Bobby Shmurda is putting his second chance to good use since getting out of prison, finding meaningful ways of giving back to the community since his release earlier this year. Over the weekend, the Brooklyn rapper held a “Father’s Day Give Back Brunch” for 200 families, treating patrons of the Win Shelter in Brooklyn to a meal including Bobby’s own Jamaican favorites: curried chickpeas, jerk salmon, and stewed chicken. In addition, Bobby employed a trio of barbers to give free haircuts to the attendees.

A press release about the event also notes that Bobby gave out toys to the kids, while dads in attendance were given new clothes and books. Among the gifts were action figures, board games, costumes, gaming consoles, jump ropes, sports equipment, and more. When the event wrapped up, the leftovers were delivered to CAMBA Men’s Shelter in Brooklyn to ensure nothing went to waste.

In addition to his acts of community service, which included a toy drive over last year’s holiday season by way of fellow recently released GS9 rapper Rowdy Rebel, Bobby’s been working on making his comeback to music. He reportedly headed straight to the studio upon his release and has songs with Lil Uzi Vert and Quavo, and he’s billed to perform at both Rolling Loud New York and Made In America in Philadelphia this summer.