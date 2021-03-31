After a year of canceling all US music festivals, organizers are feeling optimistic about the return of large, in-person events this summer. A handful of music festivals are setting their sights for late summer dates, and Bonnaroo is the latest to unveil their hopeful 2021 lineup. Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Bonnaroo has booked acts like Lizzo, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more.

The Manchester, Tennessee festival has historically taken place in June, but organizers have opted to push the date back to the weekend of September 2-September 5 to be safe. Along with Lizzo, Tame Impala, and Megan Thee Stallion, Bonnaroo invited countless big-name acts to take the stage. Some of the names include Foo Fighters, Run The Jewels, Janelle Monáe, Glass Animals, Deftones, Young Thug, Jack Harlow, Grace Potter, Orville Peck, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Waxahatchee, My Morning Jacket, G-Eazy, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler The Creator, Lana Del Rey, Lil Baby, Leon Bridges, Young the Giant, and Brittany Howard.

To celebrate their return, Bonnaroo aims to commemorate their 20th anniversary with exclusive NFT art. They’re selling their original digital 2021 lineup poster as an NFT, marking the first time a festival has dipped their toes into the cryptocurrency art market.

While music fans are getting excited about the idea of festivals returning, Tennessee’s governor shares the same sentiment. “It’s exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event.”

See Bonnaroo’s full lineup above.

Tickets go on sale 3/31 at 10 am PST. Get them here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.