Just like many festivals this year, Bonnaroo postponed their 2020 showcase following growing concerns over the coronavirus. The festival originally hoped to hold their festival at some point this month, but as the pandemic continued to impact our country, the festival was forced to postpone a second time, pushing it back to June 2021. And now, they’re delaying it a third time, hoping to finally get things back in time for September 2021.

The original dates for Bonnaroo 2021 have changed. Bonnaroo will now take place on Sept. 2-5, 2021. Stay tuned for info on lineup, camping + more. We encourage you to rollover your tickets to the new dates, but refunds will be available for those who cannot attend. pic.twitter.com/i78MnMITdY — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) September 29, 2020

The festival made the announcement in a post on their social media pages, noting they’ll return to Manchester, Tennesse on September 2-5, 2021. The festival asked ticket holders to roll over their tickets to the new festival date, but they also offered to give refunds if the new date could not be honored. “We want to thank you for being a loyal Bonnaroovian, and we appreciate your patience as we navigate the best options to ensure we can be together on the Farm in 2021,” the festival said on their website in conjunction with the new festival date.

Back during the second postponement of their festival in June, Bonnaroo staff wrote, “Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality.” The new Bonnaroo date would also mark the festival’s 20-year anniversary.

You can read Bonnaroo’s full statement on the new 2021 dates here.