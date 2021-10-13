A recent concert in Atlanta has landed Boosie Badazz in some new legal troubles. According to HipHopDX, the rapper was reportedly arrested for inciting a riot and destruction of property following a brawl that occurred at the show. The event was the opening stop for the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour (previously titled Feed The Streetz Tour), which also features appearances from Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, T.I., Yo Gotti, Lil Kim, DJ Drama, and Jeezy. It was at the October 1 show that the brawl broke out during Boosie’s set, and in a video obtained by TMZ, a man left the DJ booth to confront another man. It was then that Boosie began throwing punches.

At around 12:41 am, the Atlanta Police Department was called to the venue for vandalism and upon their arrival, officers were told that Boosie and his crew damaged items that belong to the production company responsible for the tour. The rapper and his entourage were also accused of destroying property owned by the arena. On October 11, more than a week after the incident, the club promoter allegedly pressed charges against the rapper for the incident, after which Boosie turned himself into a Fulton County jail. He posted an unknown amount in bond and was released on October 12.

https://mobile.twitter.com/BOOSIEOFFICIAL/status/1444819846722633734

After the Atlanta brawl, Boosie was removed from the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour and he voiced his frustration about it in a Twitter post. “THIS IS THE MOVE THEY PULLING OFF ON THE TOUR SO U CANT GET REFUNDS,” he wrote. “READ IT CLEAR LOL LIKE PEOPLE GO READ A SIDE DOOR LOL SH*T OUT TO ALL MY BALTIMORE FANS LOVE YALL.”