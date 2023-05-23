Here Are The BottleRock Napa Valley Set Times For 2023

A weekend in Napa Valley sounds relaxing, but fans attending the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival won’t have a second to themselves if they want to catch all the dynamic acts. This year’s headliners are Post Malone and The Smashing Pumpkins on Friday, May 26, followed by Lizzo and Duran Duran on Saturday, May 27, and capped off by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lil Nas X on Sunday, May 28.

BottleRock shared its full three-day schedule on May 11. (All times are local.)

Get ready to rock! 🔥 Who are you most excited to see? 👇 pic.twitter.com/enmBB7BoMJ — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) May 11, 2023

The festival, which also promises “food, wine, and brew,” will feature four stages: JaM Cellars, Verizon, Allianz, and Truly. Posty’s Friday headlining set will be on the JaM Cellars Stage beginning at 8:30 p.m., just after The Smashing Pumpkins’ 8:05 p.m. start on the Verizon Stage. Earlier in the day, options include Yung Gravy (4:45 p.m.) Bastille (5 p.m.), and KennyHoopla (7:15 p.m.).

Lizzo’s Saturday headlining perform is penciled in for an 8:15 p.m. start on the JaM Cellars Stage. Duran Duran will go on at 8:20 p.m. on the Verizon Stage. The day’s slate also boasts the likes of Lupe Fiasco (3:45 p.m.), Sudan Archives (4:15 p.m.), Carly Rae Jepsen (4:45 p.m.), Leon Bridges (6:15 p.m.), Tove Lo (6:45 p.m.), and more.

It all wraps on Sunday with Red Hot Chili Peppers, 8:15 p.m. on JaM, and Lil Nas X, 8: 15 p.m. on Verizon, with the soon-to-be-Rock-And-Roll-Hall-Of-Fame-inductee Sheryl Crow (3:30 p.m.), Teddy Swims (3:15 p.m.), Quinn XCII (4:45 p.m.) appearing earlier in the afternoon, and Warren G (Silent Disco) locked in at 8:45 p.m. on the Truly Stage.

See the full BottleRock lineup below, and find everything you need to know here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.