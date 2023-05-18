Here Are The Lollapalooza Chicago Set Times For 2023

Lollapalooza revealed its unsurprisingly stacked 2023 lineup toward the end of March, returning to Chicago’s Grant Park from August 3-6. The festival’s headliners include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together.

Now that people have had nearly two months to marinate on that, Lollapalooza released full schedules and set times galore. The four-day event will unfold across eight stages: Bud Light, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bacardi, BMI, Kidzapalooza, Perry’s, Coinbase, and T-Mobile. All times are local, and the festival noted that “all times are subject to change.” But for now, this is what fans will have to work with.

Thursday, August 3, will feature Eilish on the T-Mobile stage beginning at 8:45 p.m. Diplo will go on the Perry’s stage from 8:30-9:45 p.m., while Karol G is slated for 8:40 to 10 p.m. on the Bud Light stage.

Friday, August 4, will simultaneously host Kendrick Lamar (8:45 p.m.) on the T-Mobile stage and The 1975 (8:45 to 10 p.m.) on the Bud Light stage. Jessie Reyez is expected on the Coinbase stage from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m., and Sabrina Carpenter will handle Coinbase before that from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Fred Again.. is slated to warm up the T-Mobile stage for Lamar from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.

On Saturday, August 5, fans can choose to cap the night with either Odesza (8:45 p.m.) on the T-Mobile stage or Tomorrow X Together (8:30 to 10 p.m.) on Bud Light. The day’s schedule also includes Pusha T (8:45 p.m.), JID (6:45 to 7:45 p.m.), Maggie Rogers (6:45 to 7:45 p.m.), and Niki (5:45 to 6:45 p.m.). If none of those acts do it for you, there are literally 43 other sets to sample.

It will all come to a head on Sunday, August 6, with Red Hot Chili Peppers on the T-Mobile stage beginning at 8:30 p.m., Lana Del Rey over on the Bud Light stage from 8:30 to 10 p.m., and Louis The Child performing on the Perry’s stage from 8:45 to 9:45 p.m. Other notable Sunday sets include Rina Sawayama (6:45 to 7:45 p.m.), Lil Yachty (4:45 to 5:45 p.m.), Joey Badass (5:45 to 6:45 p.m.), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.), Maisie Peters (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.), and Bakar (2 to 2:45 p.m.).

See the full Lollapalooza lineup and schedule below, and find ticket information here.

